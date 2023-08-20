Acme United (NYSE:ACU) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Acme United (NYSE:ACU – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Acme United Stock Performance

Acme United stock opened at $30.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.37. The stock has a market cap of $108.68 million, a P/E ratio of 27.94 and a beta of 0.89. Acme United has a fifty-two week low of $21.11 and a fifty-two week high of $37.99.

Acme United (NYSE:ACU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter. Acme United had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 2.02%. The firm had revenue of $53.34 million for the quarter.

Acme United Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Acme United

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Acme United’s payout ratio is currently 51.38%.

In related news, COO Brian S. Olschan sold 1,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $48,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,870. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Brian S. Olschan sold 7,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total transaction of $206,019.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,197,741.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Brian S. Olschan sold 1,860 shares of Acme United stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $48,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,860 shares of company stock valued at $358,951 over the last quarter. 34.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Acme United in the first quarter valued at $909,000. Capital Management Corp VA increased its position in Acme United by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 590,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,718,000 after acquiring an additional 32,037 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Acme United by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 16,189 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Acme United by 80.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 32,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 14,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Acme United by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 141,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 9,451 shares in the last quarter. 62.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acme United Company Profile

Acme United Corporation supplies first aid and safety, cutting, sharpening, and measuring products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers scissors, shears, knives, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.

Featured Stories

