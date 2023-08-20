aelf One Day Volume Reaches $5.34 Million (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. In the last seven days, aelf has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One aelf token can now be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00001075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. aelf has a total market capitalization of $175.40 million and approximately $5.34 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get aelf alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00009274 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002703 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002720 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000032 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001204 BTC.

About aelf

aelf (CRYPTO:ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 623,204,127 tokens. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for aelf is aelf.com. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for aelf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for aelf and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.