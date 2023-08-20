Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 7th.

Agile Therapeutics Trading Down 1.4 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agile Therapeutics

NASDAQ:AGRX opened at $2.14 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.71. Agile Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $26.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $32,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Agile Therapeutics by 538.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 303,799 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 256,227 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Agile Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Agile Therapeutics by 281.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 621,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 458,300 shares during the period.

About Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription combination hormonal contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and P-Patch, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

