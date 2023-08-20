Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Price Target Cut to $150.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Free Report) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $168.00 to $145.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $174.00 to $144.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $126.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $148.12.

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $119.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.22 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.02. Agilent Technologies has a one year low of $113.28 and a one year high of $160.26.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The medical research company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 29.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 944 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $122,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 260,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,912,970. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 13,422.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 37,574,064 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,518,281,000 after purchasing an additional 37,296,195 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $393,291,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,145,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $620,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,413 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,707,052 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,153,360,000 after buying an additional 1,392,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1,935.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,175,797 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $141,390,000 after buying an additional 1,118,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

