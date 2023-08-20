Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Air Industries Group Stock Up 1.5 %

AIRI opened at $3.10 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.37 and a 200 day moving average of $3.86. The company has a market cap of $10.21 million, a PE ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 0.90. Air Industries Group has a 12 month low of $2.98 and a 12 month high of $7.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Institutional Trading of Air Industries Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Air Industries Group stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.33% of Air Industries Group at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.85% of the company’s stock.

Air Industries Group Company Profile

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications, and a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine and Engine Component.

