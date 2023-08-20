AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised AMCON Distributing from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, May 8th.

Get AMCON Distributing alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on AMCON Distributing

AMCON Distributing Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:DIT opened at $214.40 on Thursday. AMCON Distributing has a 1-year low of $154.04 and a 1-year high of $249.99. The stock has a market cap of $130.78 million, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The company reported $6.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $696.49 million during the quarter.

AMCON Distributing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. AMCON Distributing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.20%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMCON Distributing

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AMCON Distributing by 83.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in AMCON Distributing in the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMCON Distributing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in shares of AMCON Distributing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $389,000. Finally, CM Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMCON Distributing by 9.1% during the first quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.83% of the company’s stock.

AMCON Distributing Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AMCON Distributing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMCON Distributing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.