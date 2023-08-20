Analysts Set AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) Price Target at C$31.50

Shares of AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$31.50.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ALA shares. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, CSFB dropped their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$32.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th.

AltaGas Stock Performance

Shares of ALA opened at C$26.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.58, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$24.67 and a 200-day moving average of C$23.86. The company has a market cap of C$7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.30. AltaGas has a one year low of C$21.25 and a one year high of C$30.32.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.27 billion. AltaGas had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 9.08%. On average, equities research analysts predict that AltaGas will post 1.9088921 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AltaGas Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.37%.

AltaGas Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

