Analysts Set Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Target Price at $498.43

Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $499.41.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CHTR. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $472.00 to $477.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $425.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $273.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st.

Charter Communications Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $420.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $382.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $364.22. Charter Communications has a 12-month low of $297.66 and a 12-month high of $457.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84. The stock has a market cap of $62.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.14.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $8.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.66 by $0.39. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 35.69%. The business had revenue of $13.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Charter Communications will post 31.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 2,104 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.16, for a total value of $879,808.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,285,721.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charter Communications

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Charter Communications by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $574,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in Charter Communications by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 23,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,340,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in Charter Communications by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 3,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Featured Articles

