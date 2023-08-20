Ankr (ANKR) Price Hits $0.0203 on Exchanges

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. One Ankr token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0203 or 0.00000077 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ankr has a total market capitalization of $202.52 million and $7.56 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ankr has traded down 16.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00005260 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00019644 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00018887 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00014878 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,143.49 or 1.00036813 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002500 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000074 BTC.

About Ankr

Ankr is a token. It was first traded on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ankr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.02033967 USD and is up 2.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 229 active market(s) with $7,550,938.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ankr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

