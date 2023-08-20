AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $200.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on APPF. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on AppFolio from $117.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on AppFolio from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on AppFolio in a report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AppFolio from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $175.80.

AppFolio Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:APPF opened at $166.96 on Thursday. AppFolio has a 52 week low of $93.02 and a 52 week high of $195.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.89 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $175.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.98.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The software maker reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $147.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.76 million. AppFolio had a negative net margin of 14.63% and a negative return on equity of 31.03%. AppFolio’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.86) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AppFolio will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Janet Kerr sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.58, for a total transaction of $131,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,006,983.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 9.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of AppFolio by 1,472.2% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AppFolio during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of AppFolio by 2,922.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AppFolio during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AppFolio during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. 69.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

Further Reading

