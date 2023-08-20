Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

ASB has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $17.50 to $18.50 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Associated Banc has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.69.

Associated Banc stock opened at $17.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Associated Banc has a 1 year low of $14.47 and a 1 year high of $25.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.37.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). Associated Banc had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $328.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.65 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Associated Banc will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.07%.

In other news, EVP Randall J. Erickson sold 26,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $500,365.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 138,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,623,045. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Associated Banc by 0.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 432,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,025,000 after acquiring an additional 3,503 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Associated Banc in the second quarter worth about $554,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Associated Banc in the second quarter worth about $594,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Associated Banc by 22.1% in the second quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 82,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 14,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Associated Banc by 22.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 77,910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 14,215 shares in the last quarter. 81.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

