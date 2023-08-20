Astrafer (ASTRAFER) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $8,384.67

Astrafer (ASTRAFER) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. In the last seven days, Astrafer has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar. One Astrafer token can currently be purchased for about $0.46 or 0.00001752 BTC on major exchanges. Astrafer has a market cap of $71.83 million and approximately $8,384.67 worth of Astrafer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001014 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Astrafer Profile

Astrafer’s genesis date was July 14th, 2022. Astrafer’s total supply is 888,077,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 156,553,960 tokens. Astrafer’s official Twitter account is @the_phantom_g. The official website for Astrafer is phantomgalaxies.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Astrafer (ASTRAFER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Astrafer has a current supply of 888,077,888 with 156,417,090 in circulation. The last known price of Astrafer is 0.45246867 USD and is up 0.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $1,926.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://phantomgalaxies.com/.”

