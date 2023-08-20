AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Shares of AstroNova stock opened at $14.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $104.96 million, a P/E ratio of 34.51 and a beta of 0.64. AstroNova has a 52-week low of $11.10 and a 52-week high of $17.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.13.
AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The business services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $35.42 million for the quarter. AstroNova had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 4.36%.
AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).
