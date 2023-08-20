AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

AstroNova Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of AstroNova stock opened at $14.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $104.96 million, a P/E ratio of 34.51 and a beta of 0.64. AstroNova has a 52-week low of $11.10 and a 52-week high of $17.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.13.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The business services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $35.42 million for the quarter. AstroNova had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 4.36%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in AstroNova by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219 shares during the period. Juniper Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in AstroNova by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Juniper Investment Company LLC now owns 535,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,760,000 after acquiring an additional 66,952 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AstroNova by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in AstroNova by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 48,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in AstroNova by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 496,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.46% of the company’s stock.

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

