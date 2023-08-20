Aviva plc (LON:AV) Insider Shonaid Jemmett- Page Acquires 5,925 Shares

Aviva plc (LON:AV – Get Free Report) insider Shonaid Jemmett- Page bought 5,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 386 ($4.90) per share, with a total value of £22,870.50 ($29,012.43).
Aviva Trading Up 0.4 %
Aviva stock opened at GBX 382.80 ($4.86) on Friday. Aviva plc has a 12 month low of GBX 366.70 ($4.65) and a 12 month high of GBX 473.70 ($6.01). The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.38. The stock has a market cap of £10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,007.37, a P/E/G ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 390.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 412.06.
Aviva Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 11.10 ($0.14) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a yield of 2.92%. Aviva’s payout ratio is -8,157.89%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Report on AV
Aviva Company Profile
Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Aviva
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/14 – 8/18
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- 8 Best Artificial Intelligence Stocks Under $10
- How to Invest in Canada for Beginners
- What Ross Stores Earnings Say About The Saver Shopping Economy
Receive News & Ratings for Aviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.