Aviva plc (LON:AV) Insider Shonaid Jemmett- Page Acquires 5,925 Shares

Aviva plc (LON:AV – Get Free Report) insider Shonaid Jemmett- Page bought 5,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 386 ($4.90) per share, with a total value of £22,870.50 ($29,012.43).

Aviva Trading Up 0.4 %

Aviva stock opened at GBX 382.80 ($4.86) on Friday. Aviva plc has a 12 month low of GBX 366.70 ($4.65) and a 12 month high of GBX 473.70 ($6.01). The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.38. The stock has a market cap of £10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,007.37, a P/E/G ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 390.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 412.06.

Aviva Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 11.10 ($0.14) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a yield of 2.92%. Aviva’s payout ratio is -8,157.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AV shares. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Aviva from GBX 546 ($6.93) to GBX 532 ($6.75) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Aviva from GBX 545 ($6.91) to GBX 535 ($6.79) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 545 ($6.91) price objective on shares of Aviva in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 533.67 ($6.77).

Aviva Company Profile

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

Featured Stories

