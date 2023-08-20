Axie Infinity Reaches Market Cap of $698.10 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 20th. One Axie Infinity token can now be purchased for approximately $4.96 or 0.00018882 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded down 16.2% against the dollar. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $698.10 million and approximately $13.51 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00005241 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00019566 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00014840 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,227.23 or 0.99918324 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002489 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Axie Infinity is a token. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,847,467 tokens. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 140,847,467.30627233 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 4.93818683 USD and is up 1.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 341 active market(s) with $14,734,707.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

