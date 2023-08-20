Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 408.40 ($5.18).
BAB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 460 ($5.84) target price on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.07) price target on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Thursday, July 20th.
Shares of BAB stock opened at GBX 375 ($4.76) on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 332.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 318.69. Babcock International Group has a one year low of GBX 262.20 ($3.33) and a one year high of GBX 405 ($5.14). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -5,357.14, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.14, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.76.
Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.
