Bancor (BNT) Market Cap Hits $59.91 Million

Bancor (BNT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 20th. One Bancor token can currently be bought for $0.41 or 0.00001567 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bancor has traded down 20.2% against the dollar. Bancor has a total market capitalization of $59.91 million and $3.03 million worth of Bancor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bancor Token Profile

Bancor (BNT) is a token. It launched on June 12th, 2017. Bancor’s total supply is 161,196,921 tokens and its circulating supply is 145,926,555 tokens. Bancor’s official message board is medium.com/carbondefi. Bancor’s official website is www.carbondefi.xyz. Bancor’s official Twitter account is @carbondefixyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bancor is https://reddit.com/r/bancor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bancor Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "Bancor (BNT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Bancor has a current supply of 161,196,921.34055284 with 145,925,277.23060018 in circulation. The last known price of Bancor is 0.40845006 USD and is down -1.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 355 active market(s) with $4,806,865.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.carbondefi.xyz/."

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bancor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bancor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bancor using one of the exchanges listed above.

