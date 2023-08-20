Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Raises Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 870,181 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 22,075 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 1.6% of Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $256,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,740,875,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 105,205.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,994,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,472,867,000 after buying an additional 10,984,516 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Home Depot by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,176,774 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,582,715,000 after buying an additional 2,247,709 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth $563,524,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 104.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,670,277 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,159,294,000 after buying an additional 1,878,924 shares in the last quarter. 69.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Home Depot from $314.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital raised their price target on Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their price target on Home Depot from $348.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Home Depot from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.18.

Shares of HD traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $327.37. 3,471,953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,164,437. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $316.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $303.62. The company has a market cap of $329.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $265.61 and a 1-year high of $347.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.20. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,424.89% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $42.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 52.22%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

