Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Trims Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich cut its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 246,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,752 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $78,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 19.5% in the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.6% during the first quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.4% during the first quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 2,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.6% during the first quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 2,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.3% during the first quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 42.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Invesco QQQ stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $358.13. 61,191,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,629,116. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $254.26 and a 52-week high of $387.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $370.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $340.58.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.504 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

