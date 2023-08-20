Bitcoin Diamond Trading 3.4% Higher This Week (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $11.73 million and approximately $25,108.88 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be purchased for $0.0629 or 0.00000240 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.67 or 0.00162940 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00050812 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00030038 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00016152 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003811 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (CRYPTO:BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.