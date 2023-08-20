BlueArk (BRK) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $276,493.53

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. BlueArk has a market cap of $32.38 million and $276,493.53 worth of BlueArk was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BlueArk has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One BlueArk token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $26,121.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.54 or 0.00725574 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.75 or 0.00117702 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00017246 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00030118 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000638 BTC.

About BlueArk

BlueArk (BRK) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2021. BlueArk’s total supply is 650,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000,000 tokens. The official website for BlueArk is brk.blueark.io. BlueArk’s official Twitter account is @brkmetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BlueArk Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BlueArk (BRK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlueArk has a current supply of 650,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BlueArk is 0.00099619 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://brk.blueark.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlueArk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlueArk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlueArk using one of the exchanges listed above.

