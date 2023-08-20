Blur (BLUR) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $18.92 Million

Blur (BLUR) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. In the last seven days, Blur has traded down 20.1% against the U.S. dollar. Blur has a market cap of $18.92 million and approximately $25.85 million worth of Blur was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blur token can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000877 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001039 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 39% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About Blur

Blur’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,565,477 tokens. Blur’s official Twitter account is @blur_io. The official website for Blur is blur.io.

Blur Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Blur (BLUR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Blur has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 857,006,583.9041097 in circulation. The last known price of Blur is 0.23029994 USD and is up 6.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 115 active market(s) with $29,737,749.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blur.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

