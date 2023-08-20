Brokerages Set Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Price Target at $74.19

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.65.

ESTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Elastic from $70.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Elastic from $76.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Elastic in a research note on Monday, June 26th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Elastic in a research note on Friday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Elastic from $75.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st.

Elastic Price Performance

NYSE:ESTC opened at $60.02 on Tuesday. Elastic has a one year low of $46.18 and a one year high of $91.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.20 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.92.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.13. Elastic had a negative net margin of 22.09% and a negative return on equity of 46.49%. The company had revenue of $279.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.64) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Elastic

In other Elastic news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 6,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.41, for a total value of $453,229.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 171,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,096,297.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Elastic news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 6,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.41, for a total value of $453,229.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 171,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,096,297.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ken Exner sold 2,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.41, for a total transaction of $157,366.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 120,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,511,301.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 372,694 shares of company stock valued at $25,962,227. 18.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Elastic

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESTC. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,634,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,015,000 after buying an additional 1,723,842 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,370,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,727,000 after buying an additional 157,301 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,851,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,689,000 after buying an additional 702,665 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,616,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,557,000 after buying an additional 259,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 4,712,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,829,000 after buying an additional 146,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

Analyst Recommendations for Elastic

