Brokerages Set Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Price Target at $21.14

Posted by on Aug 20th, 2023

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLXGet Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.14.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSLX

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 157,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,666,000 after buying an additional 8,969 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 5.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 148,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after acquiring an additional 8,170 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 15.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 35.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,128,000 after purchasing an additional 46,680 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE TSLX opened at $20.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a one year low of $16.02 and a one year high of $20.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.06.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.15%. This is an increase from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.70%.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX)

Receive News & Ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.