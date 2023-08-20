Brokerages Set Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Price Target at $21.14

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.14.
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSLX
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sixth Street Specialty Lending
Sixth Street Specialty Lending Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of NYSE TSLX opened at $20.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a one year low of $16.02 and a one year high of $20.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.06.
Sixth Street Specialty Lending Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.15%. This is an increase from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.70%.
Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile
Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sixth Street Specialty Lending
- What are stock market earnings reports?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/14 – 8/18
- What is a SEC Filing?
- 8 Best Artificial Intelligence Stocks Under $10
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- What Ross Stores Earnings Say About The Saver Shopping Economy
Receive News & Ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.