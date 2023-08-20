Brokerages Set Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Price Target at $21.14

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.14.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 157,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,666,000 after buying an additional 8,969 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 5.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 148,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after acquiring an additional 8,170 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 15.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 35.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,128,000 after purchasing an additional 46,680 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TSLX opened at $20.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a one year low of $16.02 and a one year high of $20.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.15%. This is an increase from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.70%.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

