Brokerages Set Vodafone Group Public Limited (LON:VOD) PT at GBX 109

Vodafone Group Public Limited (LON:VOD – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 108.80 ($1.38).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 115 ($1.46) to GBX 100 ($1.27) in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 95 ($1.21) to GBX 85 ($1.08) in a report on Friday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 95 ($1.21) to GBX 93 ($1.18) in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 185 ($2.35) to GBX 155 ($1.97) in a report on Friday, July 14th.

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on VOD

Vodafone Group Public Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of VOD opened at GBX 70.90 ($0.90) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 72.96 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 84.81. The company has a market cap of £19.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.91, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.89. Vodafone Group Public has a 1 year low of GBX 69.73 ($0.88) and a 1 year high of GBX 122.42 ($1.55).

In other Vodafone Group Public news, insider Margherita D. Valle sold 631,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 73 ($0.93), for a total value of £461,235.17 ($585,101.07). Corporate insiders own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.