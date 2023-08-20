Brokerages Set Vodafone Group Public Limited (LON:VOD) PT at GBX 109

Vodafone Group Public Limited (LON:VOD – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 108.80 ($1.38).
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 115 ($1.46) to GBX 100 ($1.27) in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 95 ($1.21) to GBX 85 ($1.08) in a report on Friday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 95 ($1.21) to GBX 93 ($1.18) in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 185 ($2.35) to GBX 155 ($1.97) in a report on Friday, July 14th.
Vodafone Group Public Stock Performance
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Vodafone Group Public news, insider Margherita D. Valle sold 631,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 73 ($0.93), for a total value of £461,235.17 ($585,101.07). Corporate insiders own 5.05% of the company’s stock.
Vodafone Group Public Company Profile
Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.
