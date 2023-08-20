Brokerages Set WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) PT at $100.00

Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $100.00.

WNS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut their target price on WNS from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of WNS in a report on Friday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of WNS in a report on Friday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on WNS from $97.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut WNS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of WNS by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in WNS by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in WNS by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in WNS by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,610,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in WNS by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of WNS stock opened at $62.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.15. WNS has a 52 week low of $60.79 and a 52 week high of $94.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.85 and a 200-day moving average of $79.96.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. WNS had a return on equity of 21.61% and a net margin of 10.71%. The company had revenue of $317.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.58 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. WNS’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that WNS will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.

