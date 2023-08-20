CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) Given New $58.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CAVA. Piper Sandler began coverage on CAVA Group in a research note on Monday, July 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on CAVA Group in a research report on Monday, July 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on CAVA Group in a research report on Monday, July 10th. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on CAVA Group in a research report on Monday, July 10th. They set an equal weight rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair began coverage on CAVA Group in a research report on Monday, July 10th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CAVA Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $51.00.

NYSE CAVA opened at $43.11 on Wednesday. CAVA Group has a 1-year low of $36.45 and a 1-year high of $58.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.48.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $172.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.21 million. CAVA Group’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that CAVA Group will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Tricia K. Tolivar purchased 2,500 shares of CAVA Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other CAVA Group news, CFO Tricia K. Tolivar acquired 2,500 shares of CAVA Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kenneth Robert Bertram acquired 2,295 shares of CAVA Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $50,490.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 9,295 shares of company stock valued at $204,490.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new position in CAVA Group in the second quarter worth about $1,310,727,000. Revolution Growth Management Company Inc. purchased a new position in CAVA Group in the second quarter worth about $265,169,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in CAVA Group in the second quarter worth about $51,188,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in CAVA Group in the second quarter worth about $51,188,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in CAVA Group in the second quarter worth about $32,408,000.

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of Mediterranean restaurants. The company offers salads, dips, spreads, toppings, and dressings. It sells its products through whole food markets and grocery stores. The company also provides online food ordering services. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

