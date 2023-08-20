CEEK VR (CEEK) One Day Volume Hits $3.53 Million

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for $0.0443 or 0.00000169 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, CEEK VR has traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $35.68 million and $3.53 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.04419544 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 97 active market(s) with $4,027,142.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

