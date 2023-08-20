Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Centrus Energy Stock Performance
NYSEAMERICAN:LEU opened at $42.65 on Thursday. Centrus Energy has a one year low of $24.88 and a one year high of $55.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $662.35 million, a PE ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.02.
Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.39. Centrus Energy had a negative return on equity of 58.24% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $98.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Centrus Energy will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centrus Energy
Centrus Energy Company Profile
Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and natural uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.
