Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the construction company's stock.

Chase Stock Performance

Shares of CCF opened at $126.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91 and a beta of 0.73. Chase has a 52-week low of $79.00 and a 52-week high of $135.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 5.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.06.

Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 6th. The construction company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $106.65 million for the quarter. Chase had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 9.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chase

In related news, CEO Adam Chase sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total transaction of $175,335.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 186,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,828,623.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Chase by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 677,696 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,975,000 after buying an additional 63,890 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chase by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 401,244 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chase by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 358,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,114,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Chase by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 331,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,126,000 after purchasing an additional 6,640 shares during the period. Finally, AltraVue Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chase by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 263,467 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,727,000 after purchasing an additional 36,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

Chase Company Profile

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, engages in the manufacture and sale of protective materials for various applications in North America, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing.

Further Reading

