Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 16th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.22. Raymond James also issued estimates for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS.
Separately, Scotiabank downgraded Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday.
Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Stock Performance
Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th.
