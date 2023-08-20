Comparing Amprius Technologies (AMPX) and Its Rivals

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) is one of 64 public companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Amprius Technologies to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.6% of Amprius Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.9% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.9% of Amprius Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.6% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Amprius Technologies and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Amprius Technologies $4.41 million -$17.33 million -15.83 Amprius Technologies Competitors $678.55 million $8.51 million 3.02

Profitability

Amprius Technologies’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Amprius Technologies. Amprius Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This table compares Amprius Technologies and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amprius Technologies -736.16% -40.81% -33.92% Amprius Technologies Competitors -945.27% -16.83% -14.23%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Amprius Technologies and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amprius Technologies 0 0 4 0 3.00 Amprius Technologies Competitors 65 488 1062 53 2.66

Amprius Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $13.67, indicating a potential upside of 146.69%. As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 34.93%. Given Amprius Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Amprius Technologies is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Amprius Technologies rivals beat Amprius Technologies on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Amprius Technologies Company Profile

Amprius Technologies, Inc. produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

