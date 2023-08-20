Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) PT Raised to $18.00

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Mizuho from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Truist Financial upped their price target on Crescent Energy from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.17.

Get Crescent Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CRGY

Crescent Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

Crescent Energy Dividend Announcement

NYSE CRGY opened at $13.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 3.20, a P/E/G ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 2.44. Crescent Energy has a fifty-two week low of $9.17 and a fifty-two week high of $18.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. Crescent Energy’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crescent Energy

In other Crescent Energy news, insider David C. Rockecharlie bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $40,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 6,546 shares of company stock valued at $66,664 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crescent Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Crescent Energy by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Crescent Energy during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Crescent Energy during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Crescent Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Crescent Energy by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. 64.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crescent Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, and Mid-Con in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.