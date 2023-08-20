Crypto Snack 1-Day Volume Tops $21.99 (SNACK)

Crypto Snack (SNACK) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 20th. One Crypto Snack token can now be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Crypto Snack has a market cap of $75.40 million and approximately $21.99 worth of Crypto Snack was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Crypto Snack has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto Snack Token Profile

Crypto Snack’s launch date was May 27th, 2021. Crypto Snack’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Crypto Snack is www.cryptosnacks.org. Crypto Snack’s official Twitter account is @cryptosnack_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Crypto Snack

According to CryptoCompare, “The Crypto Snack brand is a DeFi Token that’s focused on growing the crypto community by bringing the physical and digital world together.It has 3 distinct brands – SNACK Token, Green Snack and Snack Gaming. Crypto Snack is launched on the Binance Smart Chain.The Crypto SNACK token (SNACK) is a BEP-20 token standard, native to the Binance Smart Chain (BSC). In the future the Crypto Snack protocol allows users to earn rewards by staking on CEX.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Snack directly using U.S. dollars.

