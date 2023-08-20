Direxion Daily MSCI Mexico Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:MEXX) Shares to Split on Monday, August 28th

Direxion Daily MSCI Mexico Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:MEXX – Free Report)’s stock is set to split on Monday, August 28th. The 5-1 split was announced on Monday, August 28th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, August 28th.

Direxion Daily MSCI Mexico Bull 3X Shares Stock Up 1.6 %

MEXX stock opened at $143.92 on Friday. Direxion Daily MSCI Mexico Bull 3X Shares has a twelve month low of $58.16 and a twelve month high of $173.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 2.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.56.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily MSCI Mexico Bull 3X Shares

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEXX. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Direxion Daily MSCI Mexico Bull 3X Shares by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily MSCI Mexico Bull 3X Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Direxion Daily MSCI Mexico Bull 3X Shares by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after buying an additional 2,993 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Direxion Daily MSCI Mexico Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $467,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Direxion Daily MSCI Mexico Bull 3X Shares by 343.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period.

About Direxion Daily MSCI Mexico Bull 3X Shares

The Direxion Daily MSCI Mexico Bull 3X Shares (MEXX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Mexico IMI 25-50 index. The fund offers daily leveraged 3X exposure to a broad, market-cap-weighted index of Mexican firms. MEXX was launched on May 3, 2017 and is managed by Direxion.

