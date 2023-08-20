Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI) & Sunrise New Energy (NASDAQ:EPOW) Head-To-Head Review

Sunrise New Energy (NASDAQ:EPOW – Get Free Report) and Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Sunrise New Energy and Dragonfly Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunrise New Energy N/A N/A N/A Dragonfly Energy N/A -281.04% -33.32%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Sunrise New Energy and Dragonfly Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunrise New Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Dragonfly Energy 0 0 3 0 3.00

Volatility and Risk

Dragonfly Energy has a consensus price target of $12.33, indicating a potential upside of 532.48%. Given Dragonfly Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Dragonfly Energy is more favorable than Sunrise New Energy.

Sunrise New Energy has a beta of -0.01, meaning that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dragonfly Energy has a beta of -0.83, meaning that its stock price is 183% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Sunrise New Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.2% of Dragonfly Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 42.5% of Sunrise New Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 37.9% of Dragonfly Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sunrise New Energy and Dragonfly Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunrise New Energy $38.13 million 1.30 -$22.40 million N/A N/A Dragonfly Energy $86.25 million 1.30 -$39.57 million N/A N/A

Sunrise New Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Dragonfly Energy.

Summary

Sunrise New Energy beats Dragonfly Energy on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sunrise New Energy

Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of graphite anode material for EVs and other lithium-ion batteries. The company also operates a peer-to-peer knowledge sharing and enterprise service platform business. In addition, it offers education consulting, training, tailored, information technology, business incubation, enterprise information technology integration, health, and agricultural technology services, as well as cultural and artistic exchanges and planning, and conference services. The company was formerly known as Global Internet of People, Inc. Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Zibo, the People's Republic of China.

About Dragonfly Energy

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. manufactures and supplies deep cycle lithium-ion batteries for recreational vehicles, marine vessels, off-grid installations, and other storage applications. The company also provides lithium power systems, including solar panels, chargers and inverters, system monitoring, alternator regulators, and accessories. It offers its products under the Dragonfly Energy, Battle Born, and Wakespeed brands. The company is headquartered in Reno, Nevada.

