EOS Trading Down 19.4% Over Last 7 Days (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. One EOS coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.59 or 0.00002241 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, EOS has traded down 19.4% against the U.S. dollar. EOS has a total market capitalization of $645.61 million and $93.06 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EOS alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00009274 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002713 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002753 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000946 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,100,272,217 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.