Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Evans Bancorp from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Evans Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th.

Evans Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN opened at $29.43 on Thursday. Evans Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $23.20 and a fifty-two week high of $40.57. The company has a market cap of $161.28 million, a PE ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.80.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $20.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.31 million. Evans Bancorp had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 14.57%. On average, research analysts forecast that Evans Bancorp will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evans Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Evans Bancorp by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of Evans Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Evans Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Evans Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Evans Bancorp by 11,473.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,398 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 4,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.39% of the company’s stock.

About Evans Bancorp

Evans Bancorp, Inc primarily operates as financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in two segments: Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities. The company offers deposit products, which include checking and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

