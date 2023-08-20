Expion360 (NASDAQ:XPON) versus TLG Acquisition One (NYSE:TLGA) Head-To-Head Contrast

Expion360 (NASDAQ:XPON – Get Free Report) and TLG Acquisition One (NYSE:TLGA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Expion360 and TLG Acquisition One’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Expion360 alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Expion360 -102.77% -181.27% -121.41% TLG Acquisition One N/A -13.59% 1.19%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Expion360 and TLG Acquisition One, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Expion360 0 0 1 0 3.00 TLG Acquisition One 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.7% of Expion360 shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.9% of TLG Acquisition One shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.2% of Expion360 shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 38.4% of TLG Acquisition One shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Expion360 has a beta of 0.17, indicating that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TLG Acquisition One has a beta of -0.11, indicating that its stock price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Expion360 and TLG Acquisition One’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Expion360 $7.16 million 4.84 -$7.54 million ($0.89) -5.64 TLG Acquisition One N/A N/A $10.44 million N/A N/A

TLG Acquisition One has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Expion360.

Summary

TLG Acquisition One beats Expion360 on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Expion360

(Get Free Report)

Expion360 Inc. designs, assembles, manufactures, and sells lithium iron phosphate batteries and supporting accessories under the VPR 4EVER name for recreational vehicles, marine, golf, industrial, residential, and off-the-grid applications. It provides battery monitors; direct current battery chargers; various models of industrial tie-downs; terminal blocks; and bus bars. The company also engages in the development of e360 Home Energy Storage systems. It serves dealers, wholesalers, private label customers, and original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Yozamp Products Company, LLC and changed its name to Expion360 Inc. in November 2021. Expion360 Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Redmond, Oregon.

About TLG Acquisition One

(Get Free Report)

TLG Acquisition One Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Expion360 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expion360 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.