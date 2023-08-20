Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Concentric Wealth Management LLC

Concentric Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up 1.4% of Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE:XOM traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $110.04. 16,223,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,688,563. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.75 and a 200 day moving average of $108.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $83.89 and a 1-year high of $119.92.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $82.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.80 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.14 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 1st. Wolfe Research cut shares of Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.27.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Exxon Mobil

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 458,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $106.93 per share, for a total transaction of $48,973,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,635,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,830,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.