Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Position Increased by Gateway Advisory LLC

Gateway Advisory LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 9,645.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,250,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,217,318 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up 0.7% of Gateway Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Gateway Advisory LLC owned about 0.08% of Exxon Mobil worth $3,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,604,575,000 after acquiring an additional 123,254,064 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,478,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,788,398,000 after buying an additional 5,566,797 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $5,226,390,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,011,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,523,610,000 after buying an additional 1,344,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,180,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,575,190,000 after buying an additional 560,517 shares in the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 458,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $106.93 per share, with a total value of $48,973,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,635,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,830,550. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $1.64 on Friday, reaching $110.04. The company had a trading volume of 16,223,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,688,563. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $83.89 and a twelve month high of $119.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.06). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $82.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.14 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.88 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on XOM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.27.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

