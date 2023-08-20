Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL) vs. Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Financial Survey

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Free Report) and Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Fairfax Financial and Fidelis Insurance, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fairfax Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00 Fidelis Insurance 0 3 5 0 2.63

Fairfax Financial currently has a consensus price target of $1,366.00, indicating a potential upside of 65.06%. Fidelis Insurance has a consensus price target of $17.06, indicating a potential upside of 27.52%. Given Fairfax Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Fairfax Financial is more favorable than Fidelis Insurance.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fairfax Financial $28.05 billion 0.72 $1.15 billion $152.86 5.41 Fidelis Insurance $1.59 billion 0.99 N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Fairfax Financial and Fidelis Insurance’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Fairfax Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Fidelis Insurance.

Profitability

This table compares Fairfax Financial and Fidelis Insurance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fairfax Financial 13.18% 18.89% 4.51% Fidelis Insurance N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.7% of Fairfax Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Fairfax Financial beats Fidelis Insurance on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fairfax Financial

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments. It insures against losses to property from fire, explosion, earthquake, windstorm, flood, terrorism, boiler explosion, machinery breakdown, and construction defects, as well as underwrites automobile, commercial and personal property, and crop insurance. The company also offers workers' compensation, employer's liability, accident and health, medical malpractice, professional liability, and umbrella coverage insurance products; marine, aerospace, surety risk, and other risks and liabilities insurance products; and reinsurance products. In addition, it franchises, owns, and operates restaurants; retails sporting goods and sports apparel, golf equipment, apparel, and accessories; provides integrated travel and travel-related financial services, as well as advanced digital tools for agriculture; owns and operates holiday resorts; originates, processes, and distributes value-added pulses and staple foods; develops, manages, and invests in hospitality real estate. The company was formerly known as Markel Financial Holdings Limited and changed its name to Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited in 1987. Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited was incorporated in 1951 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Fidelis Insurance

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions. The Reinsurance segment provides property, retrocession, and whole account reinsurance solutions. The Bespoke segment offers customized risk solutions for clients that include credit and political risk, and other risk transfer opportunities. The company is also involved in specialty treaty reinsurance, and surety bonds and guarantees activities; and upstream energy, energy liability, and marine businesses; and provision of product recall and contamination, and marketing services. Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

