Financial Survey: Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) & Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK)

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) and Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) are both small-cap consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Aeva Technologies has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Patrick Industries has a beta of 1.92, suggesting that its stock price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Aeva Technologies and Patrick Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aeva Technologies -4,352.91% -47.37% -44.40% Patrick Industries 4.42% 18.08% 6.25%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aeva Technologies $4.19 million 54.22 -$147.30 million ($0.69) -1.48 Patrick Industries $4.88 billion 0.37 $328.20 million $7.40 10.86

This table compares Aeva Technologies and Patrick Industries’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Patrick Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Aeva Technologies. Aeva Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Patrick Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Aeva Technologies and Patrick Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aeva Technologies 0 3 2 0 2.40 Patrick Industries 1 1 5 0 2.57

Aeva Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $3.69, indicating a potential upside of 261.57%. Patrick Industries has a consensus price target of $85.33, indicating a potential upside of 6.20%. Given Aeva Technologies’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Aeva Technologies is more favorable than Patrick Industries.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

38.4% of Aeva Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.9% of Patrick Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 34.7% of Aeva Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of Patrick Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Patrick Industries beats Aeva Technologies on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aeva Technologies

Aeva Technologies, Inc. designs 4D LiDAR-on-chips in the United States, Thailand, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company develops its products using frequency modulated continuous wave sensing technology. It offers 4D LiDAR sensing system with embedded software for automotive, industrial, and security applications; and a silicon photonics engine and software algorithms for industrial automation and consumer device applications. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Mountain View, California.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc. manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products. This segment also provides wrapped vinyl, paper, and hardwood profile mouldings; interior passage doors; air handling products; slide-out trim and fascia; treated, untreated, and laminated plywood; fiberglass and plastic helm systems and components; boat towers, tops, trailers, and frames; adhesives and sealants; thermoformed shower surrounds; specialty bath, and closet building products; wiring and wire harnesses; aluminum and plastic fuel tanks; CNC molds, composite parts, marine hardware; slotwall panels, components; and other products. The company's Distribution segment distributes pre-finished wall and ceiling panels, drywall and finishing products, electronic and audio system components, appliances, marine accessories, wiring products, electrical and plumbing products, fiber reinforced polyester products; cement siding products, raw and processed lumber, interior passage, roofing, laminate, and ceramic flooring products, shower doors, furniture, fireplaces and surrounds, interior and exterior lighting products, and other products. This segment also offers transportation and logistics services. The company was founded in 1959 and is based in Elkhart, Indiana.

