Financial Survey: American International (OTCMKTS:AMIH) & XWELL (NASDAQ:XWEL)

American International (OTCMKTS:AMIH) and XWELL (NASDAQ:XWEL) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares American International and XWELL’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American International N/A N/A N/A ($0.21) -0.01 XWELL $55.94 million 0.34 -$32.84 million ($0.37) -0.61

American International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than XWELL. XWELL is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American International 0 0 0 0 N/A XWELL 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings for American International and XWELL, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

XWELL has a consensus target price of $1.00, suggesting a potential upside of 340.53%. Given XWELL’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe XWELL is more favorable than American International.

Profitability

This table compares American International and XWELL’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American International N/A N/A N/A XWELL -95.06% -67.44% -46.43%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.0% of American International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.0% of XWELL shares are held by institutional investors. 22.3% of American International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% of XWELL shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

American International beats XWELL on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American International

American International Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as an investor, developer, and asset manager with various assets in the energy supply chain. Its portfolio includes cycle energy that owns and operates cycle oil, cycle services, and cycle technologies. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Electra, Texas.

About XWELL

XWELL, Inc., a health and wellness services company, provides spa services at airports. It operates through XpresSpa, XpresTest, Treat, and HyperPointe segments. The company offers spa services, including massage, and nail and skin care, as well as spa and travel products; and retail products. It also provides diagnostic COVID-19 tests at XpresCheck wellness centers in airports; and other medical diagnostic testing services. In addition, the company offers marketing support to health and health-related channels. It operates stores, as well as offers its services through an integrated digital platform. The company was formerly known as XpresSpa Group, Inc. and changed its name to XWELL, Inc. in October 2022. XWELL, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

