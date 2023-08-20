Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Flexible Solutions International Stock Performance
Shares of Flexible Solutions International stock opened at $2.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.46 million, a PE ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 3.47. Flexible Solutions International has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $3.70.
Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $10.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.00 million. Flexible Solutions International had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 15.71%. Equities analysts forecast that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity at Flexible Solutions International
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 81.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 274,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 123,600 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 11,006 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flexible Solutions International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Flexible Solutions International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Flexible Solutions International in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 9.99% of the company’s stock.
About Flexible Solutions International
Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Flexible Solutions International
- What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/14 – 8/18
- How to Invest in the Entertainment Industry
- 8 Best Artificial Intelligence Stocks Under $10
- How to Invest in Toy Stocks
- What Ross Stores Earnings Say About The Saver Shopping Economy
Receive News & Ratings for Flexible Solutions International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexible Solutions International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.