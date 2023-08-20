Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $11.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Gamida Cell’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.77) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GMDA. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Gamida Cell in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Gamida Cell from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th.

GMDA opened at $1.21 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $127.76 million, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.52. Gamida Cell has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $3.38.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.13). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Gamida Cell will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GMDA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Gamida Cell by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 731,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after buying an additional 83,009 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gamida Cell by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,128,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,282,000 after buying an additional 764,985 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Gamida Cell by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 621,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after buying an additional 47,587 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Gamida Cell by 539.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 12,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Gamida Cell by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,630,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,195,000 after buying an additional 42,421 shares during the last quarter. 56.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious blood diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a cell therapy that has completed Phase III clinical trial in patients with hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase II clinical trials in patients with severe aplastic anemia.

