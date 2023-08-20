Gateway Advisory LLC Purchases 4,655,175 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 116,817.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,659,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,655,175 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up approximately 1.0% of Gateway Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Gateway Advisory LLC owned about 0.25% of Chevron worth $4,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 310.1% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 424,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $69,225,000 after acquiring an additional 320,814 shares in the last quarter. Page Arthur B increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.5% during the first quarter. Page Arthur B now owns 15,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.4% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 36,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,942,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 21.9% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 228,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,256,000 after acquiring an additional 41,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hemenway Trust Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 8.2% during the first quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 108,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,650,000 after acquiring an additional 8,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,444. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Chevron from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.28.

Chevron Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of CVX traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $160.90. The company had a trading volume of 5,999,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,261,315. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $300.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.17. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $140.46 and a 1-year high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $48.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.82 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 38.30%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

