GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GEHC. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 31st. They set a neutral rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $90.57.

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

GE HealthCare Technologies stock opened at $68.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.87 and a 200-day moving average of $77.65. GE HealthCare Technologies has a one year low of $53.00 and a one year high of $87.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.22.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th.

Insider Activity at GE HealthCare Technologies

In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, CEO Roland Rott sold 2,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $191,336.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,728,058.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Kevin Michael O’neill sold 15,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total value of $1,206,887.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,613. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Roland Rott sold 2,473 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $191,336.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,728,058.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of GE HealthCare Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth $28,000. 81.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

Featured Stories

