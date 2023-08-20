Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN – Free Report) (TSE:AUM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Golden Minerals from $13.80 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st.

AUMN opened at $0.88 on Wednesday. Golden Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $8.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.69. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.74.

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. Golden Minerals had a negative return on equity of 178.78% and a negative net margin of 60.55%. The business had revenue of $4.97 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Golden Minerals will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Golden Minerals in the third quarter valued at about $292,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Golden Minerals by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 882,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 411,765 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Golden Minerals by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 255,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 98,236 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Golden Minerals by 264.2% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 153,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 111,616 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Golden Minerals by 126.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 274,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 152,974 shares during the period.

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo gold mine situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago gold-silver mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

