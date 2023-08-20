Head-To-Head Analysis: Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) and DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT)

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) and DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Squarespace and DIRTT Environmental Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Squarespace alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Squarespace $866.97 million 4.71 -$252.22 million ($1.62) -18.66 DIRTT Environmental Solutions $170.64 million 0.20 -$54.96 million ($0.25) -1.29

DIRTT Environmental Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Squarespace. Squarespace is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DIRTT Environmental Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Squarespace has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DIRTT Environmental Solutions has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

40.4% of Squarespace shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.8% of DIRTT Environmental Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 47.1% of Squarespace shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 40.5% of DIRTT Environmental Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Squarespace and DIRTT Environmental Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Squarespace -23.60% -2.24% 0.68% DIRTT Environmental Solutions -12.81% -150.32% -15.10%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Squarespace and DIRTT Environmental Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Squarespace 0 7 8 0 2.53 DIRTT Environmental Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Squarespace currently has a consensus price target of $34.08, indicating a potential upside of 12.73%. DIRTT Environmental Solutions has a consensus price target of $1.00, indicating a potential upside of 209.60%. Given DIRTT Environmental Solutions’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe DIRTT Environmental Solutions is more favorable than Squarespace.

Summary

DIRTT Environmental Solutions beats Squarespace on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Squarespace

(Get Free Report)

Squarespace, Inc. operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence. It serves a range of industries and sizes from sole proprietors to enterprises. Squarespace, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About DIRTT Environmental Solutions

(Get Free Report)

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. operates as a interior construction company in Canada. Its ICE software provides the industrialized construction system to design, visualize, organize, configure, and install the job. The company offers interior solutions to doors, casework, timber, electrical, networks, access floors, solid, glass, combination, leaf folding, and headwalls. It serves retail, technology, hospitality, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, education, government, military, professional, and financial service sectors. DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Squarespace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Squarespace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.